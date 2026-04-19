Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Generac by 40.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Generac by 27.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,298 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Generac by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.63.

Read Our Latest Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.78. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $241.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $209.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,182 shares in the company, valued at $32,321,451.02. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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