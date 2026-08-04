Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,569 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Generac worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Stock Up 2.2%

GNRC stock opened at $201.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $249.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.90. Generac had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Generac from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Generac from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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