General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,301 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $38,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after acquiring an additional 528,769 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,264 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,213,000 after purchasing an additional 102,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Key General Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. The trade was a 48.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $306.03 and a 1 year high of $388.12. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $387.00 to $377.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $430.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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