General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,097 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.'s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,330 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,338,169,000 after purchasing an additional 528,769 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 169,305 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $57,733,000 after buying an additional 83,692 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Financial Planning Hawaii Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,884,695. The trade was a 33.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total transaction of $12,596,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,677.75. This trade represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $384.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $327.00 to $313.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $391.15.

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General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $374.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,008,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,890. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $293.95 and a fifty-two week high of $380.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $350.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 40.03%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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