General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,024 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 2,551,975 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 5.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.52% of General Motors worth $380,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $77.76 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution.

GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst.

GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang.

GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: GM is also facing a lawsuit related to recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, which could create additional legal costs and keep quality-control issues in focus for investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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