General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025,668 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 659,356 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 4.5% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.45% of General Motors worth $299,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GM

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here