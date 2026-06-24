Generate Investment Management Ltd Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 40,555 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,132,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 14,869.3% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 712.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,080,538 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $324.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.10 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's fifty day moving average is $322.74 and its 200 day moving average is $345.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Negative Sentiment: Wolfe Research downgraded Home Depot (HD) to Peer Perform, a move that pressured the stock and signaled more cautious expectations for the near term. Wolfe Research upgrades Target to Top Pick, downgrades Home Depot and Five Below

Wolfe Research downgraded to Peer Perform, a move that pressured the stock and signaled more cautious expectations for the near term. Negative Sentiment: Another market note highlighted that Home Depot shares slipped after the downgrade, with investors also weighing softer housing-related demand and competitive pressure in home improvement retail. Home Depot Stock NYSE: HD Slips as Unlikely Dark Horse Steps Up

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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