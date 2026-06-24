Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 20,198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,197 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,198 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Clark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company's stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CPC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 56.0% in the first quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 416 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $1,110.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,022.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,018.08. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,283.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,230.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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