Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 277.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197,700 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.89% of Genius Sports worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,513,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,503 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $122,322,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 9,410,567 shares of the company's stock worth $103,704,000 after buying an additional 1,135,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,598,359 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,661,000 after buying an additional 1,974,043 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,951,203 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,582,000 after buying an additional 101,120 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Genius Sports from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genius Sports

Genius Sports Price Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Further Reading

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