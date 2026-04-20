Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 75,735 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,735 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $6,188,000. Uber Technologies accounts for 2.8% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,350,479 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $426,216,000 after buying an additional 4,133,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,966,828 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $290,660,000 after buying an additional 2,901,936 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $531,197,000 after buying an additional 2,671,539 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,776,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $151,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $77.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here