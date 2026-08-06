Genpact Limited $G Stock Position Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,832 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Genpact worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 1.3%

G stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Report on G

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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