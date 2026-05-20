GenTrust LLC Buys 7,327 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,728 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Kentucky Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $63,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $387.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $37,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total value of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,481 shares of company stock worth $27,422,061. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $411.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here