GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 1,098 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in ASML were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,213,705,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ASML by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,805,733,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,504.38.

View Our Latest Report on ASML

ASML Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,459.80 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,398.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,219.31. The company has a market capitalization of $574.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $614.06 and a 52 week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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