GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 15,337 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,137 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $547.75 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $72.62 and a 52-week high of $553.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on STX shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $420.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total value of $2,434,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total value of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 112,223 shares of company stock worth $46,711,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

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