GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 6,216 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,415 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Amgen were worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $355.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $362.91 and its 200 day moving average is $337.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.Amgen's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's payout ratio is 70.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Freedom Capital lowered Amgen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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