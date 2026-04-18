GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 77,197 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,697 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 77,197 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for approximately 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $49,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $131.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.35 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.10.

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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