GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009,205 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 164,907 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Intel were worth $37,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 61.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,001,621 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $838,804,000 after buying an additional 9,503,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 18.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 66.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,396,839 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $434,489,000 after buying an additional 7,736,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,529,816 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $130,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -856.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel's revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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