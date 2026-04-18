GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,980 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 77,425 shares during the quarter. Ciena accounts for approximately 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned approximately 0.14% of Ciena worth $44,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Ciena by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,253 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,054 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Ciena by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,762 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Ciena

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More.

Bank of America raised its price target to $550 (from $355), citing Ciena’s expanding market share in AI networking, a multi‑year data‑center buildout and an optical “super‑cycle” that supports sustained demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $550 and kept an overweight stance, reinforcing bullish institutional sentiment and validating the re‑rating tied to AI/cloud infrastructure spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More.

Ciena reported a large AI‑driven backlog (~US$7B) and strong FY2026 start, which boosts revenue visibility and supports expectations for multi‑year growth from hyperscaler and service‑provider buildouts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More.

Wide media coverage (CNBC, Blockonomi, Zacks) highlights Ciena’s sharp YTD outperformance and investor momentum, which can attract more buying interest from growth and momentum investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More.

Insider transaction — SVP Brodie Gage sold 1,200 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; the sale is small relative to his remaining ~45k shares and was pre‑planned, so it is neutral in isolation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation risk: Ciena now trades at a very rich multiple (PE >300), which raises the risk of sharper corrections if growth misses elevated expectations or if order timing slips. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIEN. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ciena from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ciena from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $506.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $513.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total value of $1,226,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 22,014 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.80, for a total transaction of $9,021,337.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,866.40. This trade represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 42,974 shares of company stock worth $16,615,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

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