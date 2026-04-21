GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys 10,000 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1,222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,818 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Visa were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Define Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $388.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $314.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $311.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa's payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here