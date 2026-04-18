GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,920 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $86,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock worth $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock worth $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 228.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $945,403,000 after buying an additional 3,602,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $408,763,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock valued at $137,746,253 in the last 90 days. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 billion, a PE ratio of 232.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The company's fifty day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.10.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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