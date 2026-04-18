GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $153.06 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,245 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises approximately 2.6% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.59% of Lumentum worth $153,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 363.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

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Lumentum Stock Up 0.3%

LITE opened at $894.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.19. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $960.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 274.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $629.44.

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Insider Activity at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,057 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,243,402.36. This represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total transaction of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,583,690.60. This trade represents a 30.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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