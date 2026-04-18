GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $33.25 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 11,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $142.64 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $206.16 and its 200 day moving average is $188.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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