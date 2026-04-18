GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $45.63 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,539 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $45,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 144,656 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $247.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 2.5%

LRCX stock opened at $267.60 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $273.50. The company has a market cap of $334.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.78. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $231.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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