GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Has $7.47 Million Stake in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,307 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in CoreWeave by 49.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners raised its position in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company's stock worth $84,366,000 after acquiring an additional 605,010 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $4,241,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $14,814,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $124.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $23,388,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,266,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,864,626.94. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $9,073,955.04. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,209,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,466,747.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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