GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Reduces Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,887 shares of the company's stock after selling 191,272 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $3,984,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 565.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 185,538 shares of the company's stock worth $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 157,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $322,823,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $11,994,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $14,989,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $26,186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,186,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $407,574.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 18,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,257,719.10. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 483,215 shares of company stock worth $35,353,762. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

HOOD stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More.

SEC scraps the $25,000 pattern-day-trader rule — seen as a structural win for retail brokers like Robinhood because it lowers the barrier to frequent trading for smaller accounts, potentially increasing order flow, active users and engagement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More.

Analysts and commentators are bullish on the tailwind — firms including Goldman and Sanford C. Bernstein have highlighted the rule change as supportive of HOOD’s growth outlook and reiterated favorable views. That analyst optimism is amplifying the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More.

Public endorsements from market pundits — Jim Cramer discussed Robinhood positively on-air, praising management and calling the company well positioned for the policy shift, which helps investor sentiment and retail interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation and sell-off commentary — coverage (Forbes/Yahoo) notes HOOD’s recent multi-month pullback and lower forward P/E, framing the current move as both a reaction to catalysts and a valuation re-rating discussion for longer-term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More.

Charles Schwab plans to launch direct Bitcoin/Ethereum trading — Schwab’s entry (24/7 spot trading, low fees) raises competitive pressure on Robinhood’s crypto business and could weigh on crypto revenue and user retention. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider stock sales disclosed — CFO Shiv Verma and insider Steven M. Quirk sold sizable blocks on April 15; both trades were reported as executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, which mutes the governance concern but can still create short-term selling pressure and negative headlines. Read More. / Read More.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

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