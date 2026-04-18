GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 7,667 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,984 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Synopsys were worth $37,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 238.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 226.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,432 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,093,800,000 after purchasing an additional 293,784 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Synopsys Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $449.58 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.18 and a 12 month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $422.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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