GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Sells 94,705 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,549 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 94,705 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in SAP were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised SAP to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut SAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen cut SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $297.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $181.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $186.81 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $313.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 19.92%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $2.9291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SAP's previous annual dividend of $2.54. This represents a yield of 175.0%. SAP's payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

Further Reading

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