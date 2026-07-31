GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,158,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 471,935 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of GFL Environmental worth $48,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Advent International L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 823,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,336,000 after buying an additional 443,918 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 249.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,847 shares of the company's stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 327,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 59,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GFL Environmental from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.70. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is presently -11.32%.

GFL Environmental News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GFL Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: Potential go-private transaction: Reports say at least six private-equity groups are interested in acquiring GFL, creating takeover speculation and the possibility of a premium offer. The company acknowledged that multiple parties have expressed interest but said there is no assurance that a transaction will occur. GFL Environmental Lifts Outlook, Says Multiple Parties Are Interested in Go-Private Deal

Reports say at least six private-equity groups are interested in acquiring GFL, creating takeover speculation and the possibility of a premium offer. The company acknowledged that multiple parties have expressed interest but said there is no assurance that a transaction will occur. Positive Sentiment: Raised full-year outlook: GFL increased its 2026 guidance for the second time this year and now expects mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics, before potential upside from its SECURE business. Management cited strong demand, acquisitions and improving operating trends. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

GFL increased its 2026 guidance for the second time this year and now expects mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics, before potential upside from its SECURE business. Management cited strong demand, acquisitions and improving operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Strong operating performance: Second-quarter revenue rose 16.3% year over year to approximately $1.37 billion, exceeding estimates. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $591.2 million, adjusted free cash flow and operating cash flow improved, and organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%. GFL Environmental Second-Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 16.3% year over year to approximately $1.37 billion, exceeding estimates. Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.8% to $591.2 million, adjusted free cash flow and operating cash flow improved, and organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst valuation remains mixed: Recent price targets range from $40 to $74, with a reported median of $60, indicating upside potential but also substantial disagreement about GFL’s appropriate valuation and execution prospects.

Recent price targets range from $40 to $74, with a reported median of $60, indicating upside potential but also substantial disagreement about GFL’s appropriate valuation and execution prospects. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations: Reported quarterly EPS was $0.14, below the $0.17 consensus and down from $0.26 a year earlier. The company also recorded a significant net loss from continuing operations, while rising costs pressured operating profitability. GFL Environmental Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Reported quarterly EPS was $0.14, below the $0.17 consensus and down from $0.26 a year earlier. The company also recorded a significant net loss from continuing operations, while rising costs pressured operating profitability. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet risk persists: Total liabilities increased year over year, and GFL’s debt-heavy capital structure could limit financial flexibility. Investors may continue to focus on whether EBITDA and free-cash-flow growth can offset leverage and weaker reported net income.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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