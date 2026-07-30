GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL - Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,361,851 shares of the company's stock after selling 722,876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 2.34% of GFL Environmental worth $348,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $51.00 target price on GFL Environmental and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. GFL Environmental's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. GFL Environmental's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Key GFL Environmental News

Here are the key news stories impacting GFL Environmental this week:

Positive Sentiment: GFL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16.3% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 14.8% to $591.2 million. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 125 basis points excluding mergers and acquisitions, commodity prices and diesel costs. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

GFL reported second-quarter revenue growth of 16.3% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 14.8% to $591.2 million. Organic revenue growth accelerated to 6.4%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 125 basis points excluding mergers and acquisitions, commodity prices and diesel costs. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year, projecting mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics. Year-to-date acquisitions are expected to contribute approximately $435 million to $460 million in annualized revenue, supporting the growth outlook. GFL Environmental Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance for the second time this year, projecting mid-to-high-teens growth across key financial metrics. Year-to-date acquisitions are expected to contribute approximately $435 million to $460 million in annualized revenue, supporting the growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: A report said at least six private-equity groups expressed interest in GFL, raising the possibility of strategic or takeover-related value for shareholders, although no transaction was announced. GFL Environmental gains on report of interest from at least six PE groups

A report said at least six private-equity groups expressed interest in GFL, raising the possibility of strategic or takeover-related value for shareholders, although no transaction was announced. Neutral Sentiment: Operating cash flow increased 30.6% year over year to $293.7 million, but capital expenditures totaled $202.4 million and total liabilities rose 25.9% to $9.8 billion, highlighting both improved cash generation and elevated leverage.

Operating cash flow increased 30.6% year over year to $293.7 million, but capital expenditures totaled $202.4 million and total liabilities rose 25.9% to $9.8 billion, highlighting both improved cash generation and elevated leverage. Negative Sentiment: Reported earnings were $0.14 per share, below the $0.17 consensus estimate and down from $0.26 a year earlier. GFL also posted a $162.6 million net loss from continuing operations, indicating that higher costs and below-the-line items continue to pressure GAAP profitability. GFL Environmental Inc. Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GFL Environmental, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GFL Environmental wasn't on the list.

While GFL Environmental currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here