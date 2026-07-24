Gibbs Wealth Management Acquires 43,295 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gibbs Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 313.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,128 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 43,295 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,068,882,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. China Intl Cap raised Netflix to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $126.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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