Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $98,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 313,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 8,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $137.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,920,450. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here