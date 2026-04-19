Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 642,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,999,775.32. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 299,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,920,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $137.64 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $162.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.35.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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