Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $38,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,920,450. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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