Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Bought by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 47,719 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.2% of Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,824,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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