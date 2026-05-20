Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,799,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 474,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,135 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Key Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.46 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.62.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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