Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 124,700 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $141,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.79 and a 200-day moving average of $133.08. The company has a market capitalization of $167.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.86 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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