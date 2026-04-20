Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Stake Lowered by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $80,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $15,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 566,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,504,230. The trade was a 16.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,101,620. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 299,280 shares of company stock worth $42,920,450. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $144.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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