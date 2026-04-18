GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,254,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.30% of GitLab worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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GitLab Trading Down 1.9%

GTLB stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 0.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $2,413,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock worth $30,309,342. 16.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GitLab from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

Further Reading

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