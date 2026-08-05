GK Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $6,505,000. Micron Technology comprises about 3.4% of GK Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDF Gestion grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 19,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $22,069,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $39,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 54.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Calder Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 38.7% during the second quarter. Calder Financial LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ThinkEquity restated a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $892.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $978.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $649.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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