GK Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.8% of GK Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.4% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,565,074 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,880,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after buying an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after buying an additional 1,313,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SurgoCap Partners LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders bought 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,240,154 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:TSM opened at $417.21 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.70 and a 12 month high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $427.26 and its 200 day moving average is $385.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%.The business had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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