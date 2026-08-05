GK Wealth Management LLC Takes $920,000 Position in The Boeing Company $BA

GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,251 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: 737 MAX 7 certification unlocks future revenue. The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Federal Aviation Administration certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

The FAA’s approval ends nearly a decade of technical reviews and safety assessments, allowing Boeing to begin preparations for first deliveries of the smallest MAX variant. The aircraft adds capacity to Boeing’s best-selling narrowbody family and could begin contributing cash flow sooner than the lengthy development timeline might suggest. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment improved. BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Boeing Stock Gets Rare Double Upgrade

BNP Paribas analyst Matthew Akers raised Boeing’s rating from Sell to Buy, skipping a Hold rating, citing fading certification risks and the potential for a powerful cash-flow recovery. The upgrade, combined with the FAA decision, helped reinforce investor confidence in Boeing’s extended recovery. Positive Sentiment: Commercial aircraft demand remains supportive. Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Somon Air Receives Its First Boeing 737 MAX Jet

Airlines are operating aging fleets amid strong travel demand, increasing the value of Boeing’s ability to raise narrowbody and widebody delivery rates. Boeing also delivered a 737 MAX to Tajikistan’s Somon Air, providing another indication of ongoing international demand. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue benefits will take time. Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Boeing’s Smallest 737 Max Finally Wins FAA Certification

Although certification clears the way for deliveries, airlines may need months to integrate the MAX 7 into flight schedules, and passengers are not expected to fly on the aircraft until 2027. This limits the immediate earnings impact. Negative Sentiment: Defense-program execution remains a concern. Boeing’s recent earnings miss was attributed largely to roughly $280 million in charges tied to legacy fixed-price defense manufacturing. While investors largely looked past the miss because commercial demand and certification progress are improving, the charges highlight continuing margin and cash-flow risks outside the commercial-aircraft business. The $280 Million Reason Boeing Missed

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $237.08 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.70. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.38 billion, a PE ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.42). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 346.82% and a net margin of 2.41%.The company had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Boeing's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $272.44.

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Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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