Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,351 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.77 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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