Glaukos Corporation $GKOS Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Glaukos worth $13,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,715.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 236 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Glaukos by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,960. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,921.28. This represents a 12.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,028,800. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $150.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Glaukos from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $138.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glaukos

Key Headlines Impacting Glaukos

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Glaukos Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on iDose TR Growth

Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Glaukos outlines 2026 sales outlook

Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Positive Sentiment: Clinical and analyst catalysts added support. The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. BTIG raises Glaukos price target

The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. UBS initiates Glaukos coverage

UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain risks. Despite the improved results, Glaukos remains unprofitable, and commentary questioned whether the stock’s strong rally has priced in much of its growth potential. Future gains may depend on continued iDose TR adoption and execution against the raised forecast. Glaukos record sales and valuation analysis

Glaukos Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE:GKOS opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.07. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.68%.The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Corporation will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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