Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Free Report) by 168.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,031 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 129,997 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,765,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock worth $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $729,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053,456 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $258,773,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,751,312 shares of the technology company's stock worth $252,238,000 after buying an additional 1,556,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered shares of CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CoStar Group from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 158.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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