Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC - Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,005 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 66,515 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $241,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $1,061,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,373 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 361,266 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.9%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.02). Omnicom Group had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Omnicom Group's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omnicom Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Omnicom Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMC

Key Headlines Impacting Omnicom Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicom Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for Omnicom Group to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Wells Fargo price-target update

Wells Fargo raised its price target for to $93 from $91 and maintained an “overweight” rating, citing potential upside from the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Citigroup price-target update

Citigroup lowered its target to $100 from $105 but retained a “buy” rating. The reduced target still implies substantial upside and suggests analysts view the recent weakness as an opportunity rather than a fundamental break in the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Omnicom data and analytics outlook

Analysts highlighted Omnicom’s data and analytics investments, integrated media capabilities and merger-related cost synergies as potential drivers of longer-term revenue growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Omnicom Q2 earnings call highlights

Omnicom’s latest quarter produced $6.56 billion in revenue, above the $6.44 billion consensus and up 63.4% year over year, while EPS of $2.65 narrowly missed the $2.67 estimate. The mixed result helps explain why strong sales growth has not translated into a clear stock catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Omnicom international revenue analysis

International revenue remains an important factor in Wall Street’s forecasts, making foreign-market performance and currency or regional risks relevant to the stock’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Omnicom valuation analysis

Investors remain concerned about higher debt, integration expenses and margin pressure following the merger. Analysts have also trimmed estimates, creating uncertainty over how quickly anticipated synergies will improve earnings. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues that OMC’s valuation and recent multiyear gains leave the shares vulnerable to profit-taking if organic growth or post-merger execution disappoints. Omnicom valuation commentary

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc NYSE: OMC is a global marketing and corporate communications holding company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1986 through the merger of the BBDO, DDB and Needham Harper agencies, Omnicom has built a portfolio of leading brands and networks serving clients across diverse industries.

The company's primary business activities encompass advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations, and customer relationship management.

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