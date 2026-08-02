Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc $AON

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in AON were worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $195,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Essential Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 235.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AON by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,582,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $510,857,000 after purchasing an additional 222,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,635,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

AON Stock Down 1.6%

AON stock opened at $360.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.07. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $382.34. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON's payout ratio is 18.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $409.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

Key Headlines Impacting AON

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth reached 5%, while operating margins expanded and management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Aon Q2 results and guidance

Aon reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share, narrowly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth reached 5%, while operating margins expanded and management reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, combined with a record pace of share repurchases, strengthened the company’s capital-return story. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share. Aon buyback and Q2 growth

Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, combined with a record pace of share repurchases, strengthened the company’s capital-return story. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 with a Buy rating, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $419 from $406 with an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Aon’s longer-term earnings outlook.

Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 with a Buy rating, and Wells Fargo increased its target to $419 from $406 with an Overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in Aon’s longer-term earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion but missed the $4.28 billion estimate. Higher expenses and lower interest income limited the benefit from organic growth and acquisitions, leaving investors focused on whether revenue growth can accelerate.

Revenue rose 2.2% year over year to $4.25 billion but missed the $4.28 billion estimate. Higher expenses and lower interest income limited the benefit from organic growth and acquisitions, leaving investors focused on whether revenue growth can accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Aon said severe weather across the U.S. Midwest—including wind, hail and tornadoes—could rank among the top 10 costliest severe-weather events. The company also expects losses from the July Japan earthquake to be below those from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake; these developments highlight insurance-market activity but have limited direct earnings impact for Aon.

Aon said severe weather across the U.S. Midwest—including wind, hail and tornadoes—could rank among the top 10 costliest severe-weather events. The company also expects losses from the July Japan earthquake to be below those from the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake; these developments highlight insurance-market activity but have limited direct earnings impact for Aon. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares for approximately $718,000, following additional sales earlier in July. Although he retains a sizable position, the repeated insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment. Aon insider sale

General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares for approximately $718,000, following additional sales earlier in July. Although he retains a sizable position, the repeated insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: WTW reported faster growth in its broking arm than Aon, Marsh and Gallagher, underscoring competitive pressure in Aon’s core brokerage market. WTW broking growth comparison

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.76, for a total value of $717,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,751.04. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,242. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here