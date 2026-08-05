Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. $BP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) by 140.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,902 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in BP were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,890,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $28,136,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $17,768,000. Sagefield Capital LP boosted its stake in BP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 493,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $17,141,000 after acquiring an additional 274,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.16. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.35. BP had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $69.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. BP's revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BP from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded BP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BP

BP News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings significantly exceeded expectations. BP reported underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately $5.73 billion, more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst forecasts. Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins and increased trading gains—boosted by Middle East market volatility—drove the improvement. Reported EPS of $2.22 also exceeded the $1.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $69.11 billion. BP's second-quarter profit more than doubles from a year ago

BP reported underlying replacement-cost profit of approximately $5.73 billion, more than double the year-earlier result and above analyst forecasts. Higher oil and gas prices, stronger refining margins and increased trading gains—boosted by Middle East market volatility—drove the improvement. Reported EPS of $2.22 also exceeded the $1.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $69.11 billion. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns and balance-sheet measures are improving. Management announced a dividend increase and said the strong cash generation provides an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction under a five-priority plan focused on simplifying operations, cutting costs and increasing shareholder value. BP Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Management announced a dividend increase and said the strong cash generation provides an opportunity to accelerate debt reduction under a five-priority plan focused on simplifying operations, cutting costs and increasing shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Portfolio streamlining could improve returns. BP completed the sale of its Gelsenkirchen refinery and related German assets to Klesch Group, a move expected to reduce underlying operating costs by roughly $1 billion. The company is also pursuing the sale of Archaea Energy, its U.S. biogas business, reportedly valued at about $4 billion. Proceeds could support debt reduction and higher-return investments. BP completes sale of Gelsenkirchen refinery as overhaul continues

About BP

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

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