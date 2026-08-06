Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,455 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company's stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,388 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is currently 68.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $30.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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