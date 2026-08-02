Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Waters Corporation $WAT

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Waters worth $15,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Retirement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $377.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.20. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

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