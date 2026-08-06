Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 1,193 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Sandisk were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Sandisk by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,811.38.

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Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fiscal Q4 results. Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Sandisk Corporation Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Sandisk reported adjusted earnings of $39.25 per share, well above the $33.28–$34.24 consensus range, while revenue reached approximately $8.97 billion, up 371.6% year over year. Net income was about $6.9 billion, supported by stronger NAND pricing, higher volumes and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: AI data-center demand remains a major growth driver. Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Sandisk Forecasts Upbeat Quarterly Revenue on AI-Driven Demand

Sandisk said demand for memory and storage used in AI infrastructure is strengthening. Data-center revenue reportedly surged during fiscal 2026, while new customer agreements and enterprise SSD demand support the company’s longer-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns were increased. Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Sandisk Stock Slides Despite Revenue Surge and Buyback

Sandisk expanded its share-repurchase authorization by $14 billion, potentially providing support for the stock and signaling management’s confidence in future cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 fiscal 2027 guidance was mixed. Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Sandisk Slips as Mixed Guidance Overshadows Strong Q4 Results

Sandisk forecast earnings of $44–$46 per share, above the approximately $41.45 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $10.3–$10.8 billion brackets the roughly $10.4 billion consensus, with the midpoint implying continued growth but the low end falling short of expectations. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be questioning whether the growth and margin surge can last. Concerns include NAND pricing volatility, potential oversupply, competition from Chinese producers and the possibility that elevated expectations were not fully reflected in the revenue outlook. These concerns outweighed the strong quarterly beat in the immediate market reaction. Sandisk This Insane Growth May Not Be Good Enough

Sandisk Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,350.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 5.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,717.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,141.98. Sandisk Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $39.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $33.28 by $5.97. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 371.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sandisk has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 44.000-46.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $14.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.16, for a total transaction of $697,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $35,928,176.40. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $10,863,593. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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